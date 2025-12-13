4,726 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $368,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FLUT opened at $222.60 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.