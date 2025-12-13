4,726 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $368,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of FLUT opened at $222.60 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 1.92.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
