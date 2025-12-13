Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
