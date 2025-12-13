First Horizon Corporation $FHN is EJF Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,880 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 3.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.5% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 308,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 216,356 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,792,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 515,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.59 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

