WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Head to Head Analysis

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WaFd and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaFd 0 5 0 0 2.00 East West Bancorp 1 3 10 1 2.73

WaFd currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than WaFd.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

WaFd has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. WaFd pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WaFd has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of WaFd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WaFd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaFd and East West Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaFd $1.41 billion 1.79 $226.07 million $2.64 12.47 East West Bancorp $4.53 billion 3.45 $1.17 billion $9.07 12.53

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WaFd. WaFd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WaFd and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaFd 16.02% 8.40% 0.84% East West Bancorp 27.16% 15.55% 1.63%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats WaFd on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction finance, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, loan syndication, and equipment financing, as well as financing services for clients to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

