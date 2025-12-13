Envision Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 33.2%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

