Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 33,800 Carvana Co. $CVNA

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,000. Carvana makes up approximately 3.4% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.76.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total transaction of $19,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,821,215.44. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 624,332 shares of company stock worth $251,466,542 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Down 3.5%

CVNA stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.83 and its 200 day moving average is $350.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $485.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

