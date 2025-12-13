GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BTIG Research

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

Shares of WGS opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,683.44 and a beta of 1.99.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $579,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,472.32. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $6,094,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,978.17. This trade represents a 76.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,356. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

