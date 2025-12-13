Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 4.4% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,475,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,859,000 after purchasing an additional 361,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $168.18 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

