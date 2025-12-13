Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 price objective on lululemon athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $204.97 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 40.17%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.