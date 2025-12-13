95,904 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 95,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $640,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 149,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,007,035.52. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total transaction of $295,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 248,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,077.46. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

