Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 73,170 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Twilio by 4,280.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 694.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,219,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,515 shares of company stock worth $133,673,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.