Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by Curi Capital LLC

Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $5,427,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.62.

Target Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TGT opened at $97.08 on Friday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

