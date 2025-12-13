BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,834 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 826,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,219,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 148,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4%

ADI stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $284.23.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

