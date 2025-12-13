Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 476.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%
PLTR opened at $183.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
