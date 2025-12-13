BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,294 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.23% of Celestica worth $42,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth $135,289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celestica by 405.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $306.71 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.