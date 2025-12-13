Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$39.25

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$40.78 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -385.00%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

