BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 56,741 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.86.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $814.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.12. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

