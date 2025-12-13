Bcwm LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bcwm LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

