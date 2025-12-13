Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 139,120 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 337.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,120 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after buying an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.71.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total value of $15,510,373.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 634,821,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,769,752,101.90. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,237,172 shares of company stock valued at $284,993,242. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day moving average is $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.