Elwood Capital Partners LP Buys 7,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Elwood Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,097,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,524,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,204 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $290,958.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,535.96. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 184,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,838.40. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,957 shares of company stock valued at $30,494,876. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

