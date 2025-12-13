Banque Transatlantique SA Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Banque Transatlantique SA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345,496 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 15.4% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $557,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $478.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

