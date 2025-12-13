Banque Transatlantique SA Buys 18,345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.0% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $542.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total value of $58,229.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,043 shares of company stock worth $60,816,225. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

