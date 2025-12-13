Eminence Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,890,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,391 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $60,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 54.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 83,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,162 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,056,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

GPK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

