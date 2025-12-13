Eminence Capital LP Has $159.18 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,061 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $159,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 57.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $60.97 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.86% and a net margin of 9.52%.The business had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

