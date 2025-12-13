Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Stock Holdings Boosted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,939 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.08% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $234,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The business had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

