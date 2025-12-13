EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,124 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,124 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,553,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,135,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,044,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,882,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.