Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $469,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

