EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,476 shares of company stock worth $40,249,093. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

