Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 272.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 359,847 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $58,895,179.94. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $21,080,379.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 686,477 shares in the company, valued at $62,970,535.21. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 597,805 shares of company stock worth $46,839,199 in the last three months. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $89.68 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

