EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 159,488 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

