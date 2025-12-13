EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76.80 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 976.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850,436 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

