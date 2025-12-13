Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 2,398,607 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,398,607 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,307,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,309,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,664 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of CLDX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,152.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,992. The trade was a 70.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

