Eventide Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,643 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

