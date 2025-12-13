EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $89,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.