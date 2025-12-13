Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $134,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 783.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,489 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

