EVR Research LP Sells 250,000 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

EVR Research LP trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst accounts for 2.1% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 10.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,801 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

