EVR Research LP Sells 345,000 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

EVR Research LP cut its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Blue Bird comprises approximately 1.5% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 1,394.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,158 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7,161.9% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 228,322 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $5,888,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 27.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 369,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%. The business had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.