Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Walmart stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

