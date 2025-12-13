Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $97,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,974.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 84,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

ODFL stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $209.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

