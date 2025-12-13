SiTime Corporation $SITM Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 183.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of SITM opened at $362.05 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $387.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $1,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,053,072.10. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $8,853,310 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

