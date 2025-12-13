iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Curi Capital LLC

Curi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,673 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,090,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

