EVR Research LP Grows Stake in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Titan International accounts for approximately 6.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 1,669.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.87 million, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

