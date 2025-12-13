Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $46,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Datadog by 205.8% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,984,561.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,663 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,405. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

DDOG stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 470.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

