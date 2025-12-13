Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $106.48 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,489 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $106,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,249,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $51,752.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,219.21. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,927.23. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,817 shares of company stock worth $4,741,235 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

