Braidwell LP Has $62.33 Million Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Braidwell LP lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the quarter. Glaukos comprises approximately 2.1% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned about 1.05% of Glaukos worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,290,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,460,000 after purchasing an additional 131,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 105,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,827,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 609,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,454,000 after acquiring an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $109.00 on Friday. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,025. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

