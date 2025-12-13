Banque Transatlantique SA Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,840 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

