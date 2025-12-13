Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,592.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

HD opened at $359.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

