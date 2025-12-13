Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires 97,964 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 127.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,223,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,104 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2%

CP opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

