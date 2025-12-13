EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 5,710,840 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710,840 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks comprises about 17.1% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Zymeworks worth $288,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 157.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $5,974,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.27. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 target price on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

