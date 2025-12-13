Bellevue Group AG Buys 24,421 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 320.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 496.97%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

